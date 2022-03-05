OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly squandering a 21-point lead, the MacArthur boys survived and advanced, setting up a matchup the Highlanders have been waiting nearly a year for.
Behind 30 points from Arzhonte Dallas, the Highlanders held off Guthrie in the consolation bracket of the Class 5A West Area round at Putnam City High School on Friday, 69-53. The Highlanders will face Carl Albert, the same program who beat Mac for the state championship last March. The winner heads to the State tournament while the loser goes home.
Mac senior post Jamel Graves was the tone-setter in the first half, scoring 11 points through two quarters. When Graves left the game, Anthony Smith provided a spark off the bench. With an advantage in size, and having gone 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the first half, the Highlanders carried a 31-20 lead into halftime.
After a relatively quiet first half that saw him score 8 points, Dallas burst to life with 11 in the 3rd quarter alone and 22 in the 2nd half. Whether it was driving through the lane at will or shooting from NBA range, Dallas once again took initiative and command, helping Mac build a 21-point lead at one point. And even after Guthrie's Braydon Morgan hit a 3-pointer just before the 3rd-quarter buzzer, there was hardly reason to believe Mac's 18-point lead wasn't safe.
But a 3-pointer from Jack Wilkerson, along with an acrobatic basket from T.J. Kelly helped cut the deficit. And after watching Southeast nearly throw the night's earlier Area contest against Carl Albert away from the charity stripe, the Highlanders took their turn getting the yips at the line. Dallas missed two front ends of 1-and-1's, while Graves went 0-for-2 on one trip and Madden Padilla went 2-for-4. That, coupled with Guthrie only missing one free throw in the whole second half, allowed the Blue Jays to cut the deficit to just 7 with 2:39 left.
But Dallas finished the night with 4 straight makes from the line, plus a 3-pointer for emphasis toward the end of the game.
Graves finished with 15 points and 4 rebounds on the night. And despite being the shortest player on the court most of the time, Padilla also collected five rebounds to go with 9 points.
MacArthur and Carl Albert face off at Westmoore High School at 8 p.m., a few hours after the Mac girls look to punch their ticket to the Class 5A state tournament against Piedmont, also at Westmoore.