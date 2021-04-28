Considering the start time of Tuesday’s Eisenhower-MacArthur baseball game was pushed up in an effort avoid the approaching thunderstorms, it seemed only fitting the surname of the game’s leading hitter was Flood.
And after trailing midway through the game, MacArthur opened the floodgates at the plate, producing nine runs over the final three innings of play in an 11-4 road win over rival Eisenhower, completing the two-game sweep over the Eagles over the span of two days.
Down 4-2 after 4 innings, MacArthur needed a spark. The Highlanders had just changed pitchers and were probably fortunate to only be down two. They needed a catalyst, and had one in the form of senior Colby Flood.
Flood began the 5th inning with an infield single. Jackson Shirkey walked, then Julian Love looped a single into center field, loading the bases with no outs. After Earl Moseby lined out, Josh Santos delivered a line drive to left, scoring Flood and Shirkey, tying the game. Two batters later, Tyler Seymour — the 8-hole hitter — singled on a liner of his own, scoring Love. And even though Santos was thrown out at 3rd to end the inning, Mac had taken the lead.
The following inning, Flood delivered again, hitting a hard grounder through the right side of the infield. He and Tony Puccino would score that inning, making the score 7-4 Mac.
On the mound, MacArthur sophomore Stephen Brown was keeping the Eisenhower bats quiet, retiring six of the next seven. Meanwhile, the avalanche was in full effect for MacArthur at the plate. A Santos double, followed by a hit-by-pitch and an Ike throwing error, loaded the bases. The next three batters got singles, including Flood, making it four hits on the day for the senior.
Trying to beat the oncoming storms, the game started in the early afternoon. The teams appeared evenly-matched after staging an extra-innings thriller on Monday evening. And true to their form from the night before, both teams scored runs early using simple base-hits and by capitalizing on the other’s mistakes. Mac’s first run came when leadoff man Tony Puccino, who rode out a full count to a walk, scored on a sacrifice fly by Shirkey. Meanwhile, Ike tied the game thanks to a routine single as well as a ball that dropped in the outfield, then took the lead in the 3rd thanks to a four-batter sequence that featured an error, a hit-by-pitch and a walk, making the score 3-2 after three innings. The Eagles’ fourth inning began with back-to-back walks, followed by Will Trachte getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. That prompted Mac skipper Rodney DeLong to take the ball from starter Shirkey, and hand it over to Brown.
The Highlanders racked up 14 hits, while also taking advantage of four Eisenhower errors. Santos finished with three hits, while driving in two runs. Shirkey also drove in two.
Eisenhower pitcher Carson Cooksey threw 5.2 innings, but racked up a pitch count of 120, allowing 7 runs on 10 hits, while striking out six. Marshon Williams was the only Eagle with multiple hits.
MacArthur (14-14, 9-2 in District 5A-1) now sits firmly in second place behind Noble in the district standings, even though the Bears suffered their first district loss of the season on Tuesday against Duncan.
Eisenhower (15-13, 4-6) is scheduled to play Duncan in a make-up game on Thursday, weather permitting.