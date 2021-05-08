MacArthur felt like it had come so close to beating Guthrie on Thursday, and the Highlanders wanted their shot at the Blue Jays once again in the regional baseball tournament hosted at Mac.
However, the Highlanders nearly didn't get that chance, falling five runs behind to Del City before scoring 11 runs in the final two innings to win 12-6 to set up an evening game with the Blue Jays. The teams traded scores throughout, with the game tied in the sixth. But walks and hit batters cost the Highlanders, allowing three Guthrie players to score in a 10-7 decision that ended MacArthur's season.
GUTHRIE 10, MACARTHUR 7
The Highlanders once again fell behind, but put up three innings in the top of the 2nd to take a 3-1 lead. Guthrie got one run back in the bottom half of the inning, but
Jackson Shirkey got some runs back with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the 4th. But the good vibes almost immediately disappeared, as an outfield error allowed the leadoff batter to get to third base, where he was soon driven in to go up 7-5.
But Mac quickly regained composure and the momentum, as Julian Love led off the 5th with a solo home run. MacArthur then put two runners on but could only muster one run on a sacrifice ground-out, leaving the bases loaded.
Tied at 7 heading into the bottom of the 6th inning, Mac appeared to be in good shape, with Earl Moseby getting the first two batters to fly out. However, the next six batters were either walked or hit by pitches. Three runs crossed the plate, sealing the Highlanders' fate.
MACARTHUR 12, DEL CITY 6
MacArthur had beaten Del City twice during the season by scores of 11-1 and 25-3. But Mac came out flat on Friday, with fielding woes allowing the Eagles to build a 6-1 lead after four innings.
It was in the fourth inning when MacArthur head coach Rodney DeLong decided he couldn't wait any longer to put ace pitcher Colby Flood in. As soon as Flood took the mound, the tenor of the game changed. Mac began to play with confidence. And Flood pitched with confidence. After getting the first batter he faced to fly out, Flood proceeded to strike out all but one of the next 10 batters he faced.
But that confidence also became evident at the plate and on the base paths. Mac racked up three consecutive hits in the 5th while three total runners would cross home plate on account of errors. All told, six runs were scored that inning to give Mac the lead. They padded it in the sixth, with Julian Love driving home Tony Puccino with a single, while a throwing error on the play allowed Flood to score as well. Two batters later, with two men on, Earl Moseby hit his third home run of the season to make it 12-6.