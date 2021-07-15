For years, the three Lawton high schools pooled together and hosted a youth basketball camp. Shortly after coaches and brothers Bruce and Kevin Harrington left town, that tradition soon went away.
Marco Gagliardi felt that needed to change, which is why the MacArthur High School boys basketball coach helped organize a youth basketball camp this week, Monday through Wednesday, for young hoopers aged kindergarten through 8th grade.
There were nearly 70 children at the camp over the 3-day span. The Family YMCA of Lawton donated $2,500 as the camp sponsor, with the money going toward the MacArthur High School basketball programs.
“The campers did a really good job, the high school kids did a really good job as coaches,” Gagliardi said.
Part of the driving force behind the camp was Gagliardi’s desire to get kids in the Lawton area back on level playing ground with the youth from bigger metros. He said he’s already planning more youth camps and leagues later this year and the next.
“Sports in Lawton in general is behind places like Oklahoma City and Tulsa. I think we’re behind at the high school level and I think that starts at the youth level,” Gagliardi said. “We’re hoping that will eventually trickle to the middle school level and the high school level. But that’s a long time coming. I felt it was really successful and can’t wait to do it again.”
Visit the Highlander Youth Basketball Camps Facebook page for more information on future camps.