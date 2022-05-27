SHAWNEE — MacArthur standout Arzhonte Dallas will join exclusive company this weekend, as he will be one of the 10 boys basketball players representing Team Oklahoma in the 61st annual Faith 7 Bowl.
The Faith 7 Bowl is a matchup of the best high school basketball players from Oklahoma and Texas. A longstanding tradition in the community of Shawnee, the game will be held at the Noble Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University on Saturday. The boys game will tip off at 3:30 p.m., with a 3-point shootout and dunk contest to be held at halftime. The girls game, which does not feature any players from Southwest Oklahoma, will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed on Oklahoma Sports Network.
Dallas, who verbally committed to Eastern Oklahoma State College on Thursday, was a four-year starter for MacArthur and helped lead the Highlanders to three consecutive state tournament berths, including a state championship game appearance in 2021 when Dallas was a junior. As a senior, Dallas averaged better than 20 points per game. Dallas was also to participate in the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s annual All-State game this summer. The OCA also chose Dallas as an All-Stater for Class 5A.
Faith 7 Activity Center is a non-profit organization that was started in 1956 by a small group of parents wanting something better for their children with disabilities. The purpose of Faith 7 is to provide on-the-job training and life skills to the developmentally disabled in the Shawnee area.
The proceeds raised are used to send community members to the Special Olympics as well as provide funds for other training opportunities that allow their members to become more productive citizens through community employment.