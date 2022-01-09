ANADARKO — Tajanah Mardenborough got 10 of her 16 points from the free throw line, while freshman Layla Moseby had 10 points as the MacArthur girls dispatched of Anadarko in the third-place game at the MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko on Saturday, 48-35.
MacArthur bounced back after an emotional loss in the semifinals Friday to El Reno.
MacArthur’s deficit sat at 20 with 8 minutes to play and 19 with less than 4:16 left. But a 3-pointer by Moseby started a slow crawl back for Mac.
Azariah Jackson hit a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point game. The Highlanders then forced a 5-second closely-guarded call, which was followed by another Jackson 3-ball. A backcourt violation gave the ball back to Mac. Moseby hit a third straight corner 3, her fourth triple of the game, making it 53-49 with under 30 seconds left. Woods-Blackowl hit a free throw and a turnover sealed Mac’s fate.
MacArthur didn’t win the MidFirst title, but the comeback attempt showed the team isn’t going to quit. And with strong performances by young players like Moseby (26 points over her final two games of the tournament) and Samara Oliver, combined with the experience of players like Jackson and Mardenborough, the Lady Highlanders could be dangerous come playoff time.
MacArthur is back on the floor Tuesday against Eisenhower, followed by another meeting with El Reno on Thursday.