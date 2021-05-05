For the first time in 20 years, MacArthur girls tennis qualified for the state tournament as a team.
Team members are Kinsea McAllister, Jaylyn Heckart, Eliana Bell, Kaylynn Kemna, Alexis DeLuna and Abby Albert, with head coach Larry Hatch.
Several of the team members had already qualified for the state tournament, as Heckart qualified as No. 1 singles, McAllister as a No. 2 singles, the team of Albert/Kemna as No. 1 doubles and DeLuna/Bell as No. 2 doubles.
Also in the Class 5A state field, Eisenhower's Genevieve Young and Duncan's Marissa Bumgarner are in the No. 1 singles, Ike's Hannah Phelps and Duncan's Alyssa Mitchell are in the No. 2 singles, Duncan's Alexis Giles/Sydney White tandem is in No. 1 doubles and Duncan's Emma Moore and Sheridan White and Altus' Rylie Cline and Aubrey Coffman are in the No. 2 doubles field.
The Class 5A girls tennis state tournament is to be held Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.