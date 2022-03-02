Tuesday night would serve up the 5A regional finals inside MacArthur gym between two top-five teams in the 4th-ranked MacArthur Lady Highlanders and the 5th-ranked Del City Lady Eagles.
The Lady Highlanders would hold off the flocking Del City Lady Eagles, 59-48.
The first quarter looked to sway in the direction of the Lady Highlanders, as Tajanah Mardenborough would get two straight 3-point shots to fall in. The quarter would be highlighted by Del City’s Nevaeh Ramsey buzzer beating three-point shot, as MacArthur would hold the 22-11 lead at the end of the first period.
The pace of the game slowed down in the second quarter, as both teams exchanged a few baskets. The Lady Highlanders would conserve their lead with a method that is not new; stealing the ball and turning it into points led as Azariah Jackson and Mardenborough would lead the way. Alayna Vines would end the quarter with her last second basket, as MacArthur would carry a 33-18 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break, much of the same story would play out from the second quarter as both teams were brought to a stalemate. The Lady Eagles seemed to find some success offensively with a few shots falling in, but MacArthur’s pesky defense continued to maintain their lead 41-25 at the end of the quarter.
The fourth and final quarter would look to bring a lot of excitement for the Lady Eagles as Shelby Thornton would help cut the down the lead to single digits. Momentum continued to favor Del City, as MacArthur’s 15-point lead would be cut down to six. Despite the late scoring, the Highlanders would be crowned regional champions once again
After becoming back-to–back regional champions, Lady Highlanders head coach Otis Gentry was beyond pleased at the heart and determination showed by the women. Beyond the talent, it has been the hustle and heart that has been the calling card for the Lady Highlanders.
“I try to make practices as hard as possible, so when we get into tough games like that we are prepared for the moment. It is a testament to these ladies’ heart and all the hard work they have put in since the summer,” said Gentry. “I am just so happy for these young ladies. They deserve it. “
MacArthur will get a one-day break before turning around for a chance to advance to state, facing a familiar foe. On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Lady Highlanders will be set to take on the Carl Albert Lady Titans at Edmond North.