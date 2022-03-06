MOORE — MacArthur girls used a smothering man-to-man defense to limit Piedmont to just three points in the critical third quarter en route to a 44-31 victory to clinch a berth in next week’s Class 5A State Tournament.
Mac had beaten Piedmont handily earlier in the season but that was without point guard Khloe Carr but even having Carr back in the lineup didn’t make much of a difference as the balance of the Highlanders told the entire story.
“We have intensity and when we help each other and communicate, we are going to be tough to beat,” Coach Otis Gentry said. “We got a lot of good minutes out of our freshmen. They work right with the starters in practice, so when they get out there, they can make plays.”
Mac, which built an eight-point halftime lead, 21-13, thanks to a pair of free throws from Alayna Vines and then a nice layup by freshman Courtney Thompson after a great interior pass from Vines, got off to a great start after the halftime break.
Vines, Mac’s 6-4 junior post, hit a layup at the 5:34 mark of the third, then freshman Samara Oliver hit a short jumper and followed that with a 3-point bucket with 1:31 left in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 15 at 28-13.
Piedmont didn’t score until less than a minute remained in the third quarter and thanks to a bucket from freshman Layla Moseby the lead was 16 at 30-14 with 33 seconds left in the period.
Piedmont added its first bucket of the quarter with 20 seconds remaining but freshman Alysa Mack scored right before the buzzer to push the lead to 32-16 after three quarters of play.
Down the stretch all the Highlanders had to do was keep playing tough defense and make free throws and they did both fairly well although they did have some turnovers that allowed Piedmont to get a little closer but the lead never was sliced below double digits and Mac was able to start its celebration at midcourt while Gentry and assistants Dawna Schettler, Lauren Henry, Almeters Vines and Jazilyn Spivey had their own group hug right in front of their bench.
Azariah Jackson, who battled foul trouble throughout the game, came back on the floor to start the fourth quarter and she hit the first pair of clutch free throws with 4:45 remaining.
Piedmont got within 11 when Carr hit a trey and then Piedmont turned a Mac mistake into a layup that made the score 36-25 with 2:35 to go.
Down the stretch Vines had a nice layup and Jackson and Tajanea Mardenborough had three free throws that came in the final minute to salt away the victory.
The trip to state will mark the second for the Highlanders and the good news for local fans the games will be at Lloyd Noble Arena this year instead of being played in the Tulsa area.