As spikes in COVID cases shut down school and sports for Lawton Public Schools last week, local basketball fans were robbed of the first intracity rivalry games of the season.
And while those contests between MacArthur and Eisenhower are set to be rescheduled for a later date, the Highlanders faced their other crosstown rival Tuesday night as Lawton High came to the Mac Gym.
And it what has become something of a tradition for the east-siders, MacArthur largely dominated both contests. The Mac girls got 20 points apiece from Azariah Jackson and Kelvianna Sanders in a 67-24 romp. Meanwhile, Jamel Graves had 34 points as the Highlander boys took a 74-59 win over their rivals.
Shooting, rebounding lead Mac girls to victory
Sanders and Jackson each hit 3-pointers in the first quarter, but really heated up in the middle section of the game. Jackson had 12 points in the 2nd quarter, hitting two of her game-high four 3-balls. Meanwhile, Sanders earned half of her 20 points in the 3rd quarter, showing the shooting prowess that she had flashed as a freshman back at Eisenhower.
Although not all of MacArthur’s shots were falling early, it hardly seemed to matter as Alayna Vines gobbled up three offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone. On multiple occasions, the 6’0 junior was able to get fouled on the second effort, and even though she missed all but one free-throw attempt on the night, the tone was set.
It was especially discouraging for Lawton High, a team with the likes of 6’2 Liz Omusinde. But on three separate occasions in which Omusinde appeared to get a rebound, a MacArthur player was there to force a jump ball.
Meanwhile, Sanders was also a force on the offensive glass, gathering five offensive boards herself. Sanders and Jackson combined for 40 of Mac’s 67 points. Vines finished with 9 and Tajanah Mardenborough had 8. For Lawton High, Dalena Fisher had 12.
Graves takes control as Mac boys hold off LHS
Baskets from Tyron Amacker and Devarius Hardy would get the Wolverines on the board early, but Arzhonte Dallas and Montez Edwards would combat the Lawton High attack for the early lead. Jamel Graves would find his rhythm down inside the basket with two shots and a pair of free throws to make the Highlander 24-13 at the end of the quarter.
Graves looked primed to help MacArthur take control of the game, getting two more shots to fall in. Jeremiah Barnes got Wolverine offense going again with three-point shot, as teammate Amacker would get his basket to convert to keep the lead close. Both teams would trade baskets, but it would be Graves inside scoring that would propel the Highlanders to a 35-27 lead going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Keyshawn McDaniels and Amacker chipped away at the Highlander lead as both of their shots would fall. Both teams continued to trade baskets for majority of the quarter, but three big three-point shots from Colin Gabriel would be the difference in MacArthur’s 52-41 lead heading into the final period of play.
As the fourth quarter began, Amacker would continue to be the driving force in the Wolverine’s offense, but the Highlanders would combat the efforts as their baskets began to fall as well, but it wouldn’t be enough for LHS.