The Class 5A Regional 2 semifinals finally kicked off after a two-day weather delay, as host MacArthur Lady Highlanders would be set to take on a fellow Comanche county school in the Elgin Lady Owls.
MacArthur would the first step towards the Gold Ball, advancing to the regional final with a 73-34 win over the Lady Owls.
Both squads struggled to find their footing in the first half. As both teams continued to go back and forth, MacArthur’s Alayna Vines would get the Lady Highlanders offense kickstarted with a 13-6 first quarter lead.
Going into the second quarter, MacArthur looked to do much of the same as Vines continued to follow her first quarter momentum. Other playmakers in the MacArthur offense began to feed off Vines’ rhythm as Tajanah Mardenborough began to join in on the scoring run. As second period ended, MacArthur would extend their halftime lead to 42-11 over the Lady Owls.
The third quarter would bring much of the same story, as the Lady Highlanders continued to follow the same recipe of steals, scores, and perimeter shooting. The third quarter would be all Lady Highlanders, padding their extensive lead to 64-26 going into the final period of play.
The final period would be all MacArthur as the Lady Highlanders would begin to set the offense on the cruise control. Vines would finish with 17 points points, while Mardenborough had 15. Kirsten Peak led the way for Elgin with 14 points.
With the win, MacArthur heads to the regional championship game, where the Highlanders will once again look to defend home court, facing Del City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.