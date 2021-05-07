After waxing Capitol Hill in the first game of its regional baseball tournament on Thursday, MacArthur got a much tougher test against Guthrie.
And despite a late rally attempt that featured a grand slam, the Highlanders came up just short in a 9-8 loss that places the hosts on the brink of elimination.
MacArthur hurt itself with defensive errors throughout the game, starting with the game’s first batter. Anthony Giddings drove the run in a few batters later, and eventually scored on another error.
It happened again in the 4th inning, when, with 2 outs, Mac third baseman Stephen Brown tried to make an ambitious field-and-throw-out attempt of Jackson Walters. Instead, the ball flew past first baseman Caden Tahbonemah and allowed Josh Dement to score.
Mac tied the game at 3 in the bottom half of the inning when Tony Puccino scored on a Jackson Shirkey ground out. But that would be the last run they would get that frame, as for the second-straight inning, the Highlanders left the bases loaded.
The error bug bit yet again the following inning. When Guthrie’s Josh Rains hit a fly ball to right field with two runners aboard, it appeared to be nothing more than a sacrifice fly and the inning’s second inning. Instead, the ball popped in and out of Earl Moseby’s glove, allowing the run from third to score and keeping the inning alive and help give the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead after five.
The lead swelled to 9-3 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning. But after Josh Santos’ single, the Highlanders saw their next three batters get walked. And after a fly out appeared to slow the momentum briefly, Shirkey blasted a grand slam to make the score 9-8. The next two batters for Mac couldn’t keep the rally going, ending the game.
Mac started the day off by taking care of Capitol Hill, 22-0. Josh Santos hit a home run and Colby Flood drove in six runs for the Highlanders.
MacArthur faces district bunkmate Del City today at 4 p.m. The winner faces Guthrie right after.