With the regular season coming to a close, a week of rivalries concluded Friday as MacArthur visited Lawton High. As has been the case the past two years, it was a Mac sweep.
The Lady Highlanders would earn a 69-44 win over Lawton High while the Mac boys would finish the sweep, winning, 74-64.
Late LHS rally falls short
The game started off nothing short of high intensity, as Arzhonte Dallas and Colin Gabriel would get the Highlanders the early lead. Wolverines Devarius Hardy and Keyshawn McDaniel would hit their own shots, continuing the low scoring affair. Baskets by Jamel Graves and Madden Padilla would spark a short scoring run for the Highlanders, carrying a 22-11 lead at the end of the first period.
The duo of Hardy and McDaniel continued to flourish into the second period, chipping away at the Highlander lead. Both squads would go basket-for-basket, continuing the back-and-forth affair for most of the quarter. The pendulum of momentum would swing in the favor of the Highlanders, carrying a 41-28 lead heading into halftime.
The Wolverines came out of the gate quick, getting three baskets to fall within the first minute behind freshman Pene Vaisagote. Dallas would halt the Wolverine momentum with a few score of his own, extending the Highlander lead. As the third quarter came to an end, the Highlanders would lead 55-38 over Lawton High.
The start of the fourth quarter would swing the pendulum of momentum in the Wolverines favor behind the monstrous dunk by Vaisagote. A late three-point shot by Devin Simpson would have the Wolverines in striking distance, but time ran out on Lawton High.
Inside-outside combination works wonders for Mac girls
The dynamic guard tandem of Tajanah Mardenborough and Azariah Jackson would accelerate the Lady Highlanders to the early lead. Behind the play of senior Dalena Fisher, the Lady Wolverines would chomp into the MacArthur lead, but Lady Highlanders would hold the 22-13 lead at the end of the first period.
The beginning of the second quarter showed a trade of free throws for both teams, but MacArthur would continue to extend their lead. Alayna Vines’ free throw shooting and the Lady Highlanders perimeter shooting would find themselves with a 42-23 lead going into the halftime.
Fisher came out of the break on fire for her last half on the Wolverine gym floor. Getting four straight baskets to fall through, the Lady Wolverines continued to chip away at the MacArthur lead behind the senior’s hot hand. Even with the momentum in Lawton High’s favor, the Lady Highlanders continued to hold on to the 60-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Samara Oliver began the final quarter with a continuation of her hot shooting hand from the three-point line, extending the Lady Highlander lead. Most of the quarter would stand at a stailmate between both schools, struggling to find the bottom of the basket. Even as the game gradually slowed down, the Lady Highlanders would cruise.