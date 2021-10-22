On Thursday night, two schools bearing different stories continued a long-standing rivalry.
However, it didn’t feel like much of a rivalry as No. 3 MacArthur received its eighth win of the year, rolling over the Altus Bulldogs 50-6 at Cameron Stadium.
Altus would get the running game started early as Donovan Bradley would gash the Highlander defense with a 15-yard run. Teammate Nathan DeLosStanos would take his turn at handling the football, getting a five-yard gain to continue the early momentum inside Highlander territory.
A few plays later, outside linebacker Vaughn Poppe would make a 5-yard tackle for loss on DeLosSantos, creating a long third down for Altus to convert. The Highlanders would told tight, forcing Altus to go three-and-out after getting into scoring position.
After a punt backed the Highlander inside their five-yard line, MacArthur went straight to work. Isaiah Gray would kickstart the offense with a 42-yard run to get the Highlanders out of their own end zone. The running attacked continued to rip through the Bulldogs defense, as quarterback Gage Graham would lend his hand on the running duties.
Montez Edwards would end the possession with Graham’s first pass of the evening, catching a 26-yard strike from the junior quarterback. Matthew Aguilar would come on and convert the point after kick, giving MacArthur the early 7-0 lead over Altus.
All of the momentum would continue to ride on the side of the Highlanders. On their second offensive possession, the Bulldogs would fumble the ball in the middle of the Highlander defense. Following the fumble recovery on the Bulldogs side of the field, MacArthur looked to take control of the game.
Gray continued to be the catalyst to the Highlander running game, gaining a 23-yard run to set up the Highlanders in the scoring position. On the next two passing plays, Graham would show his elusiveness to escape the pressure brought by Altus to keep the Highlanders in a goal line situation.
With a fourth and one, Gray would run in his first touchdown of the. This time around, the Highlanders would elect to go for two. MacArthur would convert the point-after attempt with a pass from Graham to Johnathan Love, increasing the lead 15-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Another three-and-out would haunt the Bulldogs into punting the ball back to the hard-hitting running attack of the Highlanders. With Gray and Edwards leading the way, MacArthur look to blow the game wide open.
Edwards would continue to torch the Bulldogs secondary, catching a 35-yard pass from Graham to get into Altus’ side of the football field. Two plays later, Gray would add in a 12 and 10-yard run to set up a goal line opportunity for the Highlanders.
Middle linebacker Devin Bush would take his turn in running the football with eyes on scoring. After a quick two-yard run, Bush would run another two-yard to get his first touchdown of the evening. MacArthur would miss the extra point attempt, padding a 21-0 lead over Altus.
The offensive misfires continued to rule over Altus as the Highlander defense would suffocate the Bulldog running game. With another three-and-out, the Bulldogs were forced to punt the ball right back to the MacArthur red-hot offense.
Graham continued to work his chemistry with Edwards for a 10-yard passing gain to start off the drive. A few plays later, Gray would take off 28-yard for the touchdown for his second score of the first half. This time around, Aguilar would successfully convert the point after kick, giving MacArthur a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Highlanders would receive the ball and would pick up right where they left off in the first half. On the first play, Gray would take off for a 21-yard run to put MacArthur at their own 45-yard line. On the next play, Graham would drop back to pass and find Edwards for a quick passing reception.
Showing off his speed, Edwards would run pass the Altus secondary for a 45-yard touchdown reception. Aguilar would successfully convert his second point-after kick of the night to give the Highlanders a commanding 35-0 early in the second half.
Bad would go to worse for the Bulldogs. After a 12-yard reception by DeLosSantos, the offense would cough up the ball for the second time. After the fumble, the Highlanders would begin the drive at the Altus 48-yard line.
The running duo of Bush and Gray would highlight the Highlander drive. After gaining 38 yards on three carries, Gray would set up the offense near the Bulldog 20-yard line. Bush would come in and finish the job, getting his second rushing touchdown from 24-yards out. For the third time tonight, Aguilar would successfully convert the point after kick to give MacArthur a 42-0 lead.
As the third quarter was coming to a close, Fontane Mollett would begin handling the football for the Highlanders. After gaining over 13 yards on three carries, Mollett would find his ball stripped by Altus freshman Brodie Rogers as the third quarter ended with a score of 42-0 in MacArthur’s favor.
The favor looked to find the Bulldogs way as Bradley would gash another run on the Highlanders for 12-yards. With the Bulldogs in MacArthur territory, Altus looked to get their first points of the contest but a turnover on downs would flip the tide on the Bulldogs once again. A three and out by the Highlanders would force a punt, downing the ball inside the Bulldogs 10-yard line.
On the next play, a third fumble by Altus would find the turf of Cameron Stadium but this time the ball would the hands of Aiden Chambers and a 12-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. On the second two-point attempt of the game, MacArthur would convert on a pass from backup quarterback, Braden Brown to sophomore, Jeremey Hutcheson.
With one second left, Altus would show tremendous fight and grit as Carlo Delapaz would get his first rushing touchdown of the night. With the missed extra point, the Bulldogs would end the game getting the last score.
MacArthur would remain unbeaten of the season, beating the Bulldogs 50-6. After winning the last two games by a combined score of 113-19, the Highlanders look to one more game against Capitol Hill before a huge game against seventh-ranked Ardmore.
After facing so many opponents running the spread offense, MacArthur head football coach Brett Manning was proud of his team being able to adapt and attack the Altus flex bone offense.
“I am proud of our guys for learning a new game plan because you have to have a different defensive game plan to play against a flex bone team,” Manning said. “We had a few struggles early until we got use to it. I thought our defense did a really good job.”
On October Altus will prepare to make the hour and half trip east to Duncan to take on the Demons inside Haliburton Stadium. As for the Highlanders, these next two weeks prove to be crucial in their hunt for a district title.
The Highlanders will travel to Oklahoma City to take on Capitol Hill Redwolves next Friday before a possible district title game against Ardmore, bearing the results of the Noble and Ardmore game. As for coach Manning, he’s looking to get better each week as playoffs are only two weeks away.
“We just have to continue to improve and continue to get better. The best teams, the teams that make a deep playoff run get better every week, so that will be our focus,” Manning said.