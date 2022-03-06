MOORE — Carl Albert bolted out of the gate by scoring the first 10 points of the game and MacArthur was never able to get back into the contest as the Titans walked away with a 51-27 victory to advance to next week’s Class 5A State Tournament.
The Highlanders ended the season on a sour note as they were unable to get anything going offensively throughout the game as the aggressive Titans made up for their lack of height with great quickness and in-your-face defense.
MacArthur didn’t get on the board until the 2:50 mark of the first quarter when Arzhonte Dallas hit a pair of free throws.
The Titans continued to push the pedal to the metal, building a 24-9 halftime lead thanks to a variety of players giving the Carl Albert good minutes.
Dallas was hounded all over the floor, often drawing double-teams as he was trying to ignite the Mac offense. The Highlanders were able to get some long-range shots up during the first half but none were good looks as the Titans were never far off their man.
Any chance that the Highlanders could rally for the win was dashed late in the third quarter after Mac had cut the CA lead to just eight, 24-16, at the 5:59 mark.
But the Titans was able to regroup after a timeout and quickly pushed the lead back to 16 on a last-second trey by Jordan England to make it 36-20 heading into the final quarter.
After that the Titans just continued to push the ball toward the rim while the Highlanders were struggling to get any open shots.
Mac was hoping to get a measure of revenge against the defending state champion Titans who beat the Highlanders in the title game one year ago. In that game the Highlanders struggled to find the range from outside and that was indeed their same problem last night.