ANADARKO — Following an emotionally exhausting semifinal win the day before, MacArthur’s boys team had to regroup for an even tougher opponent in the championship game of the MidFirst Warrior Classic.
The Highlanders, who were two-time defending champs at the tournament, faced a stout Millwood squad ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. And despite a promising start, the Highlanders couldn’t sustain the pace, falling to the Falcons 66-59 in Anadarko on Saturday night.
On paper, Millwood possessed the type of size and athleticism that has caused Mac problems in the past couple of seasons. But those teams didn’t have Jamel Graves, and the 6’6 senior was busy in the first half, fighting for positioning and rebounds down low. He had six first-quarter points, four of which came on offensive rebounds of his own missed shots. Behind his play inside, along with 3-pointers from Montez Edwards and Arzhonte Dallas, the Highlanders held a 16-8 advantage after the first quarter.
But turnovers and sloppy play by MacArthur allowed the Falcons to get back in the game, and take a 26-25 lead as the half wound down. With less than 20 seconds until halftime, Dallas waited and dribbled before pulling up for a long-distance 3-pointer, who banked in off the glass with 6 seconds left, giving MacArthur a 28-26 halftime lead.
As the second half started, Graves once again scored second-chance points, gobbling up a missed 3-pointer from Madden Padilla and putting back in to make it 30-26 Mac. But from there, Millwood seemed to dictate the pace, style and order of the game.
All of this came on the heels of Friday’s semifinal game in which Mac went on 20-0 run in the 2nd quarter against rival El Reno, holding a 21-point lead at one point. But the Highlanders scored just 12 points over the next 12 minutes of play. The Indians cut the lead to 55-53 with 32 seconds left. Madden Padilla went to the free throw line, just more than 30 seconds removed from a heated exchange with El Reno’s Havern that got the referees’ attention, but no fouls. With the game on the line, the sophomore Padilla calmly sank both, and missed shots by the Indians allowed the Highlanders to take home the win.
Mac faces rival Eisenhower on Tuesday before facing El Reno again on Thursday.