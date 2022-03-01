MIDWEST CITY — After a two-day delay from the snowstorm, the Class 5A Regional 2 semifinal for the boys would get underway in Midwest City as the fifth-seeded MacArthur Highlanders would take on nearby neighbors in the 12 seed Elgin Owls.
The Highlanders would cruise to the regional finals, winning 75-37 at Midwest City High School on Monday night..
Arzhonte Dallas wasted no time showing his presence, opening the game with a 3-point shot. Elgin’s Christian Reed and Jordan Wilson answered back to MacArthur’s early offensive spark, keeping the Highlanders close. The Owls kept pace with the Highlanders throughout most of the quarter until Jamel Graves’s rebounding and scoring would give the Highlanders the 19-11 first-quarter lead.
Jaylon Nettles would open the quarter with a basket for the Owls, but Graves would quickly flip the momentum and continue to feed off his first quarter momentum with successful inside shooting. The second quarter would belong the Graves and the Highlanders, as the scoring attack of MacArthur would propel them to a 40-22 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break, the pace of game began to slow down for both squads as the contest stood at a stalemate for most of the quarter. With the quarter ending, Madden Padilla would take his own bobbled pass and shoot it for the last second buzz beater. With all the momentum, MacArthur would take a 52-30 lead going into the final period of play.
In the final period of play, much of the same would play out as MacArthur would begin to set the cruising pace towards the final buzzer. The Highlanders would pass their first playoff test, beating the Elgin Owls 75-37.
The Highlanders will now await the winner of Santa Fe South and Midwest City, facing the victors at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2.