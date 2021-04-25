SHAWNEE — MacArthur basketball standout Danquez Dawsey was recently named to the Oklahoma team for the prestigious Faith 7 Bowl All-Star basketball game.
Dawsey, who averaged 20.5 points per game as a senior and played a big role in leading the Highlanders to their first-ever state championship game appearance, has received scholarship offers from Cameron and Central Oklahoma.
The Faith 7 Bowl is a matchup of the best high school basketball players from Oklahoma and Texas. It is a longstanding tradition in the community of Shawnee. All proceeds go to the Faith 7 Activity Center which provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.
The game will be played on June 5th at Oklahoma Baptist University. The boys game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the girls start at 7:30 p.m.