TUTTLE — MacArthur’s baseball team had a rough weekend at the Spring Break Shootout in Tuttle.
After rain during the middle of the week canceled and/or pushed back already-scheduled games, the Highlanders ended up playing three games over the course of two days, and ended up losing all three.
Mac faced Dale on Friday, and behind strong pitching from Colby Flood and Jackson Shirkey, the Highlanders carried a 1-0 lead into the top of the 7th inning, hoping to close things out. But head coach Rodney DeLong, wanting to preserve his top pitchers for upcoming district games, only left Flood and Shirkey on the mound for about 60 pitches each. After Shirkey got the first out of the 7th, he was pulled for Stephen Brown. The Pirates opened the flood gates, as Brown allowed three hits, walked two batters and saw two errors and a passed ball contribute to a 5-run inning for Dale in a 5-1 loss for Mac.
On Saturday, MacArthur played a double-header, facing the OKC Bronchos in the first game. Mac fell behind 3-0 after 3-and-a-half innings. But Eli Goodner led the bottom of the 4th off with a double. Shirkey drove him home with a single, while Josh Santos drove Shirkey in, cutting the lead to 3-2.
But the Bronchos put 4 more runs on the board in the 5th. And despite Tony Puccino’s 2-run homer in the bottom of the 5th, the Highlanders still fell 7-4 in six innings.
The Highlanders didn’t even get to play that many in their second game, as the Mac bats were kept quiet by Oologah in a 9-1 trouncing.
The 0-3 showing at the tournament was a stark contrast to MacArthur’s game earlier in the week, a 19-6 pounding of rival Lawton High. But against the tougher teams on their schedule, the Highlanders have struggled this season (Mac dropped back-to-back games to Carl Albert and Norman North the previous week by a combined score of 30-5).
The Highlanders (3-6) prepare for a home-and-home district series with Altus, visiting Jackson County on Monday and hosting the Bulldogs on Tuesday.