Registration is open for the Summer Sizzler tennis tournament, slated to be held Saturday, July 10, at the Greer Park tennis courts, 485 NW 38th Street.
The event is being put on by the City of Lawton and any local tennis player is eligible to participate in either a singles and doubles competition. In the singles tournament, there will be boys and girls divisions for 10 & under, middle school (6th-8th grade), high school (9th-12th grade) and men’s and women’s competitions for all those 18 and up. In doubles, there will be middle and high school boys, middle and high school girls, men’s 18 and up, women’s 18 and up and mixed doubles.
The registration deadline is Monday, July 5. The entry fee $20 per player to participate in one event and $30 to participate in two.
Matches will start at 9 a.m. on that Saturday. For more information, contact tournament director Tiffany Braxton at 580-678-8963 or braxtontiff@gmail.com.