SHAWNEE — Two local basketball players were selected as members of the prestigious Faith 7 Basketball Bowl on Monday. However, neither they nor any of the other players selected will actually get to suit up for the all-state game.
Lawton High center Ashawnti Hunter and Anadarko guard Averi Zinn were named to the Oklahoma team for the annual game that features 40 of the top senior basketball players from Texas and Oklahoma and is in its 55th year (on the boys’ side, fourth on the girls).
The game is a longstanding tradition in the community of Shawnee, with proceeds raised going to send community members to the Special Olympics as well as provide funds for other training opportunities that allow members to become more productive citizens through community employment.
However, this year, because of COVID-19, the game, which had been scheduled for June 6, has been canceled. The Faith 7 Activity Center and the Faith 7 Bowl Board still released their rosters on Monday.
Hunter finished his Wolverine career by averaging 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds a game as LHS finished with a 21-5 record and one of the best seasons in school history. Meanwhile, Zinn averaged 11.2 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds a game as a senior. But more importantly, she was the catalyst for a 26-1 Warriors team that many, including the team’s coach (and Averi’s father) Jeff Zinn, believed was even better than the one who won the Class 4A girls state championship the year before.