LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lawton High linebacker Blake Eastwood was named by Great American Rivalry Series® (GARS) along with the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF) to the 2021 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.
This team, the second annual, is comprised of 25 outstanding student-athletes from across the country who were selected from 160 GARS Scholar Athletes in 2021. More than one million votes were cast to determine this year’s team.
The Great American Rivalry Series, now in its 18th year, recognizes Scholar Athletes for their “on the field” and “in the classroom” success. Each of the GARS Scholar Athletes were awarded a college scholarship and commemorative plaque recognizing their placement on the team.
Lawton High and Lawton Eisenhower played each other in the Great American Rivalry Series in Week 3 of the season. Eastwood, an all-district selection, is also an exemplary student.