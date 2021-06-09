Joshua Bour’s college recruitment followed the same pattern as many of his track races. It gathered up speed quickly and was over before you knew it.
And on Tuesday, it culminated with the Lawton High sprinter signing a letter of intent with the school of his dreams, heading to run for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Joshua’s father, Emmanuel, had to move from New York to Lawton due to military service right before Josh was a freshman in high school. He’d always been fast, but didn’t begin truly participating on the Lawton High track team until he was a sophomore. He showed promise, but admits he probably could have done better or gotten more noticed. His junior year was cut short by COVID-19, with the LHS boys dominating the last meet they entered before the shutdown.
As a senior this spring, Bour had done well throughout the season and qualified for the state track meet in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 4x100-meter relay. While the relay team finished sixth, Josh took home silver medals in both of his individual sprints, running a 10.36 in the 100 meters and 21.19 in the 200. In each event, the only person to beat him was Stillwater’s Tevin Williams, a Baylor football signee.
The funny thing is, Bour isn’t convinced he had the season he was capable of.
“To be honest, I think I could have done better,” Bour said. “My junior year, I started well and then COVID hit. I felt like I could get offers, I just had to go get them.”
Offers would come, indeed. College coaches had been contacting Josh prior to the state track meet this spring, but recruitment really ramped up in the weeks following the meet. Tarleton State in Texas came calling, but then, in late May, Josh heard from the school he’d had his eye on all along: the University of Oklahoma.
“My other brother went there and ever since I was probably a freshman, I had my eye on going there,” Bour said.
Bour will reportedly run the 100 meters for the Sooners, an event in which Oklahoma had two runners clock in under 10.3 seconds this year in qualifying races for this weekend’s NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.