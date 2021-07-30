The high school sports database MaxPreps.com recently published an article retroactively crowning mythical national champions for each prep baseball season going back to 1910. The selection from 1964 was Bo Bowman's Wolverines team that went 23-1 and won the second of three state championships in a four-year span. The team was led by All-Staters Tom Fremin and Johnny Wilson.
Lawton High's 1964 baseball team retroactively named 'national champions'
