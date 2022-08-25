AT FIRST GLANCE: Lawton High is looking to finish in the top four of its district for the first time since 2018. With plenty of younger players seeing playing time in 2021, there appears to be reason to be optimistic.
One reason is that realignment appears to have worked out in Lawton High’s favor, as gone are Stillwater, Midwest City and Del City, three of the teams that have given LHS trouble in recent years. However, state title contender Choctaw moves back into the district, with 2021 state runner-up Deer Creek-Edmond, Putnam City North and Putnam City fighting against the Wolverines for playoff spots.
NAMES TO KNOW: Quarterback Devarius “Bubba” Hardy (Sr.) brings a strong throwing arm, swift legs and a year-plus of starting experience that will be key to how well the offense does this year. He’ll be throwing to his teammate and close friend of a decade in Tyron Amacker (Sr.).
Frank Rowe (Sr.) proved himself to be a capable playmaker both at receiver and safety in 2021. Coach Ryan Breeze said Rowe has only gotten better and a great deal is expected of him this season.
An impressive group of freshmen got thrown into the fire in 2021, and are ready to build off of the strides made last year. Pene Vaisagote (WR/DB), Junior Brock (OL/DL) and Nate Jones (RB) are all sophomores, but played so much as freshmen, they have the varsity experience levels of players a year older. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Perry Graves made some impressive plays on the defensive line in the spring.
Nearly the entire offensive line returns, with Jeremiah Martinez (Sr.), Tayshawn Hurd (Sr.) and Malaki Avendano (Sr.) back after a year of experience under their collective belt.
Daniel Hernandez (Sr.) played a good deal of corner in the offseason and has made plenty of strides that have impressed the coaches. And while special teams often get overlooked, kicker Joseph Kim (Sr.) is one of the best specialists in the area.
CRUCIAL GAME: Oct. 28 at Putnam City North — Head coach Ryan Breeze said Choctaw and Deer Creek are likely the odds-on favorites to win the district title. After that, the District 6AII-2 playoff race is a bit of a toss-up. However, PC North did make the playoffs last season, despite a loss to Lawton High at Cameron Stadium. If the Wolverines want to take a step back toward prominence, it likely begins with a game against the Panthers in the season’s penultimate game.