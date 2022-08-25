AT FIRST GLANCE: Lawton High is looking to finish in the top four of its district for the first time since 2018. With plenty of younger players seeing playing time in 2021, there appears to be reason to be optimistic.

One reason is that realignment appears to have worked out in Lawton High’s favor, as gone are Stillwater, Midwest City and Del City, three of the teams that have given LHS trouble in recent years. However, state title contender Choctaw moves back into the district, with 2021 state runner-up Deer Creek-Edmond, Putnam City North and Putnam City fighting against the Wolverines for playoff spots.

Recommended for you