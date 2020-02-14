It’s been a difficult season for both of the Eisenhower High School basketball teams.
While the boys team has made strides late in the season under first-year coach Wade Wallace, the Eagles are still on pace for the program’s first losing record in many years.
Meanwhile, the girls team is in the midst of a stretch of five losses in seven games, and is searching to regain some sort of momentum as the postseason rapidly approaches.
But whether they win or not, both teams are assured of a memorable evening tonight as seniors will take the floor at the Eagles’ Nest for the final time when Ike hosts rival Lawton High School for Senior Night.
The girls game is slated for a 6 p.m. start, with the boys to follow immediately after.
It will be a rematch of a Jan. 7th meeting where the favorites prevailed. Although the LHS girls fought valiantly, Eisenhower won by 28 points. Meanwhile, the Lawton High boys dropped 105 points in a romp over the Eagles.
If the Ike boys are going to pull off the upset against the 4th-ranked team in Class 6A, they will need to shoot well, protect the ball and continue to get quality play out of players like DJ Robinson and Shawn Williams.
The Eisenhower girls are looking to get back in the win column, and despite having some roster shakeup during the season, the Eagles have the defensive chops to hold off LHS. The Lawton High girls have only won once since the calendar flipped to 2019, but they also just might have the best girls basketball player in Lawton, Dalena Fisher. But for the Wolverines to upset Ike, they’ll need help from other places, like BB Johnson, Jon Brown and Nina Perry.