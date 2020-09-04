The Lawton High Wolverines ended last season in unfamiliar territory, having missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. And despite losing several key players from a year ago, the Wolverines appear ready to rebound in 2020, a process that starts on the road tonight against Duncan. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Wolverines return running back Christian Houston, who ran for more 1,200 yards last season, as well as two-way playmakers Caeleb Fuller and Esarian Gilmore-Kelly. Donovan Dorsey takes the reigns at quarterback of the one-back offense after backing up Eric Wiley last year.
Duncan made the playoffs last year and bring back speedster Desmond Pettit and versatile DB/QB Tate Wilkins and veteran center Zach Schreckengost.
This will be the first meeting between the schools since Lawton High's 27-0 win during their 1987 state championship season.