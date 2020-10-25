Lawton High 57, US Grant 0
;USG;LHS
First Downs;9;13
Rushing (Att.-Yds);30-22;25-250
Passes (Com-Att-Int);9-17-1;7-9-0
Passing yards;126;173
Fumbles (total-lost);2-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;2-25;4-46
Grant;0;0;6;0;—;6
LHS;21;29;0;7;—;57
How they scored:
Lawton High — Jerrion Bradford 46 pass from Donovan Dorsey (Joseph Kim kick), 11:10, 1st
Lawton High — Christian Houston 2 run (Kim kick), 8:13, 1st
Lawton High — Jamal Hurd recovers fumbled punt in end zone (Kim kick), 6:03, 1st
Lawton High — Hurd 17 pass from Dorsey (pass successful), 11:03, 2nd
Lawton High — Houston 8 run (Kim kick), 5:25, 2nd
Lawton High — Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly 56 pass from Dorsey (Kim kick), 2:09, 2nd
Lawton High — Albert Baker 40 run (Kim kick), 1:52, 2nd
US Grant — Jeremiah Barkus 19 pass from Stacyion Gay (pass fail), 6:50, 3rd
Lawton High — Antonio Galbreath 1 run (Kim kick), 5:40, 4th
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Grant — Quinshawn Bledsoe 16-42; Dorian Wilson 3-9; Gay 11-negative 29. Lawton High — Houston 12-115 (2 TDs); Galbreath 11-86 (TD); A. Baker 1-40 (TD); Romeo Blanton 1-9.
PASSING: Grant — Gay 9-17-1-126 (TD). Lawton High — Dorsey 5-7-169 (3 TDs); Devarius Hardy 2-2-0-4.
RECEIVING: Grant — Barkus 3-56 (TD); Johnny Edmondson 1-32; Wilson 3-21; Shimarion Goosby 1-8. Lawton High — Gilmore-Kelly 2-61 (TD); Bradford 1-46 (TD); Caelab Fuller 1-45; Hurd 1-17; Zane Nelson 1-6; Michael Baker 1-negative 2.