DEL CITY — After taking an early lead, the Lawton Wolverines were unable to follow through to get the win, Friday night in Del City.
Lawton’s final regular season game was fraught with forced turnovers and blown scoring opportunities, that saw the Wolverines finish 4-4 after falling to Del City 35-22.
The loss means Lawton High will likely finish no better than 5th in the District 6AII-1 rankings.
“Hands down, that’s the most talented team we’ve played all year,” said Lawton head coach Ryan Breeze to his team after the game. “They’re more talented than Stillwater. They’re more talented than Midwest City, and you guys went toe-to-toe with them.”
Lawton High's defense put a strangle hold on the Eagles to open the first quarter and forced the punt from the from Del City’s own 43. The Wolverines began their first possession on their own 34. Quarterback Devarius Hardy, getting the start in place of Donovan Dorsey, and running back Christian Houston worked together to get march the ball down field and 25-yard pass to wide receiver Devin Simpson put the Wolverines at first and goal. Houston had a 5-yard rush into the end zone to give LHS an early lead of 7-0 with 4:16 left in the quarter. The Eagles, led by senior Jahkobie Smith, who rushed for 59 yards in 5 plays, put their own 7 points on the board with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wolverines had possession to start the second quarter, but their offense stalled and LHS was forced to punt from the 43-yard-line after Hardy took a sack. The Wolverine defense took some revenge on Smith with a sack, but the defense couldn't contain him the entire drive and couldn't stop the quarterback from scoring again to put the Eagles ahead of the Wolverines 14-7 with 4:01 left in the half.
With a minute left in the half, Simpson caught a 15-yard pass and then took a massive hit from Smith. Simpson left the game and wouldn’t return, and Smith earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but because it was not targeting, remained in the game. The penalty moved the Wolverines up to the Eagles’ 37, but. A fumble by Houston gave the ball right back to Del City with only 58 seconds left in the half. An interception by defensive back Kobe Nichols at Lawton High’s 10-yard line kept the Eagles from scoring before half.
On its first drive of the second half, LHS once again fell stagnant and was forced to punt, but this time the Eagles broke through and blocked the kick, taking possession at the Wolverines’ 7-yard-line. Smith, who also lined up at quarterback on the night, took advantage of the field position to add another score on the board and increase the Eagles’ lead to 21-7 with 9:47 remaining in the third.
Lawton High would spend the remainder of the third chewing up the clock while working their way down field. The Wolverines finally caught a break when, forced to punt from their own 45, a flag on Del City for roughing the kicker gave the ball back to Lawton High, along with a first down and another chance to score. Hardy and Houston then worked their way downfield from Del City’s 40 with Houston taking it into the end zone to decrease the deficit to 7 with 44 seconds left in the third.
Both teams would score once more in the fourth to finish the game 35-22 Del City.
Lawton High (4-4, 1-4) will await its playoff assignment.