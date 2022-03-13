ALTUS — Lawton High's girls tennis team took home first place at Thursday's Altus Texas Tango Tennis Tournament. Freshman Tiana Braxton won 1st place in the girls #1 Singles. Freshman Riley Mckenzie won 2nd place in the girls #2 singles. Abigail Kamper and Elizabeth Omusinde won 1st place in #1 doubles. Marya Trevino and Lydia Park won 3rd place in #2 doubles.
Lawton High tennis earns medals at Altus
- By Glen Brockenbush glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com
