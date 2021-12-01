Both the boys and girls basketball teams for Lawton High School began the season on the wrong end of results against the homeschooled Oklahoma City Storm on Tuesday night. Ron Booth’s LHS girls couldn’t keep pace in a 78-25 loss, while the boys made too many mistakes as the Wolverines lost in Cole Lehr’s head coaching debut, 79-65.
Star guard Dalena Fisher scored all 10 of Lawton High’s first-quarter points, but sat out most of the 2nd quarter due to foul trouble. Without their top scorer, the Lady Wolverines were dormant offensively, and scored just seven points over the next two quarters. Fisher didn’t score another point after the first quarter.
On the boys side, three players scored in double-figures while two more had at least 8 points. Devin Simpson and Tyron Amacker each had 13 points, while Devarius Hardy had 10. But turnovers, missed rebound opportunities and sloppy play at times spoiled any hope of victory.
Lawton High plays again Friday at home against Putnam City.