All three city baseball teams wrapped up their first two-game sets against district opponents on Tuesday, with two of them dropping games against teams they had beaten the night before.
Lawton High won its first two district games against U.S. Grant on Tuesday, 14-0 and 17-2, in five-inning games.
Elijah Reyes got the win on the mound in the first game, giving up just one hit and struck out eight.
Reyes also went 3 for 4, just a home run shy of the cycle. Denton Lee went 2 for 3 with a walk and two doubles. Keegan Jendersek went 3 for 4 with two triples.
In the second game, J.T. South got the win, giving up three hits. Meanwhile, Reyes led the game off with a double. Jendersek had 3 RBIs and his third triple of the day. JW DeSilver had two RBIs.
Lawton High heads to the Altus tournament this Thursday.
Eisenhower and MacArthur won district games at home on Monday but dropped games to the same teams on Tuesday.
Eisenhower had beaten Ardmore on Monday, but found hits hard to come by on Tuesday. Early on, the Eagles were able capitalized on six Ardmore errors and wild pitches to take a 2-0 lead after two innings.
Marshawn Williams struck out six through the first two innings, but four errors led to the five runs in the third inning. The Eagles battled back to close it to 5-4 but gave up a late run to lose 6-4. Williams struck out nine on the night. Conner Collins had the team’s only hit.
“It’s a learning experience for us,” Ike coach Jay Vermillion said. “We’ll get there. Once we get a few games under our belt, we’ll be OK.”
The Eagles play Navajo at noon in the Altus tournament on Thursday.
MacArthur got beat by Altus in extra innings on Tuesday, 6-5, as the Bulldogs hit a walk-off home run in the 8th inning.
“We had opportunities, just not many hits,” MacArthur coach Rodney DeLong said. “We’ve just struggled to hit these past couple of games.”
Race Felter got no decision after six innings on the mound.
MacArthur visits district foe Carl Albert on Thursday.