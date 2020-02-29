As the minutes drained from the first game of the Class 6A Regional at Lawton High on Friday night, Wolverines coach Eric Wiley wore a worried look.
While it may have seemed out of place at the time for a coach whose team was about to face a heavy underdog, Wiley’s anxiety proved valid as Westmoore, a team who had lost to No. 2 Southmoore by 33 a week prior, pushed No. 4 Lawton High to the absolute brink at Wolverine Gym.
But 18 points from Marty Perry, as well as some late-game heroics by Perry, Jaylen Swift and Eric Wiley Jr. helped the Wolverines stave off the Jaguars for a narrow 58-55 win to advance to tonight’s regional final.
“I said, ‘That’s our mulligan. You only get one mulligan,’” Coach Wiley said. “We come back tomorrow, we’re 0-0 again, and we’ve got two more games we’ve got to win to make it to State.”
Lawton High showed early signs of a potentially hot shooting night as Perry drilled three triples in the first quarter alone. But Westmoore did not back down. Coached by former Ike player and coach Todd Millwee, the Jaguars didn’t look the part of the West bracket’s 16 seed in the game’s first eight minutes. Dribble-drive baskets from junior David Owusu and 3-pointers from subs Evan Barber and Matthew Mussett helped the Jaguars keep things close.
Lawton High (20-3) continued to shoot well from deep in the second quarter as they began to establish a more dominant tone. Playing yet another game without senior post Ashawnti Hunter, Lawton High’s inside presence was less pronounced. But with Laquon Williams hitting a 3 and senior Zac Haynes coming off the bench to hit two triples of his own, things appeared fine. However, Wiley knew his team could not sustain that type of play.
“When they went to their zone, we just started standing around. My inside guys did not work, we were just standing there,” Wiley said. “We kept shooting 3’s, which was in (Westmoore’s) favor because we didn’t shoot very well from the 3-point line today.”
Despite the stagnant offense, LHS still held a 13-point lead at the end of two quarters, capping the first half with a beautiful bounce pass from Swift to a cutting Sep Reese, who laid the ball in for two just before the halftime buzzer.
But whatever notion might have existed that LHS had the game in their grasp quickly evaporated. Fueled by eight points from Owusu, who finished with a game-high 25, Westmoore opened the second half on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to three. Lawton High was held to just four points in the third frame, and held a tenuous three-point lead after three quarters.
Things didn’t get much better in the fourth. After a seemingly broken play, Owusu found Barber, who hit an NBA-range 3-pointer, and the game most had chalked up as a near-automatic win for No. 4 team in the state was suddenly tied. Moments later, Lawton High turned the ball over, and Owusu laid up to give the Jaguars a 47-45 lead with under five minutes left.
But Lawton High’s “glue guys” — the players who might not steal headlines, but without whom the machine does not run — made key plays at key times. Swift hit a 3-pointer that helped Lawton High regain the lead. And with just under two minutes left, Eric Wiley Jr. made a basket while getting fouled, and tacked on the free throw. About 25 seconds later, Wiley came away with a gritty rebound to end a Westmoore scoring threat.
Lawton High had chances to salt the game away, but missed six of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Owusu’s basket-and-foul 3-point play cut the deficit to two with under a minute left. And when a Sep Reese steal led to Perry holding the ball and getting fouled, there was nowhere to hide. Lawton High had to make free throws.
And after missing the first, Perry sank his second to make it a 3-point game with nine seconds left. Barber’s last-gasp shot didn’t fall and Lawton High had survived.
The Wolverines now get Edmond Santa Fe, whom the Wolverines beat by one at the Edmond Open back in December. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Wolverine Gym.