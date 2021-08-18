Those who wish to determine the competitiveness of a match in set-based sports like volleyball and tennis based solely on the number of sets won are fooling themselves.
Anyone at Wolverines Gym on Tuesday would tell you there were plenty of momentum shifts within each set of the evening’s match between host Lawton High and rival Eisenhower. But luckily for LHS, they were able to gain the momentum enough times in each set to come away with a seemingly easy three-set sweep of their nemesis from the west side of town.
But it was hardly easy. Eisenhower, which was coming in off of a second-place finish at the Hennessey Tournament over the weekend, got out to a 6-2 lead in the first first set. But behind serves from senior Pixie Parker, the Wolverines stormed back to take an 8-7 lead. The game remained fairly close for a few moments, but LHS gained control, in part because Eisenhower allowed them to. Missed opportunities, whether it be at the net or in communication with teammates, cost the Eagles as the hosts made it 19-14, and finally took the first set, 25-17.
Parker had a phenomenal game, both in service and in making plays that got her and her teammates out of trouble. And Lawton High appeared to be on its way to a rout with some dominant stretches in the second set. Sophomore blocker Yuniah Omusinde was able to block three consecutive Ike attempts, giving LHS momentum as they won, 25-19.
But if Ike had squandered chances in the first set thanks to mental mistakes, it was the Wolverines’ turn in the third set. On multiple occasions, a playable ball fell in between players, hitting the ground for an Eisenhower point while players in white and red looked at one another. But just as she had all game, Parker — along with the likes of the Omusinde sisters, Yuniah and Liz, Janet Elridge, Sidney Bonilla and Makayla Hernandez — saved the bacon, coming up with big serves late in a 25-22 win.
The Wolverines have now won three consecutive matches.