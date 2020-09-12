After one week of play, MacArthur proved it could overcome early deficits and still win. Lawton High had proved it could score in the clutch to thwart comeback attempts after building an early lead.
On Friday night, Lawton High once again built a big lead. But this time, the Highlanders couldn’t dig their way out of the early hole. Instead, their rivals on the north side of town continued to fill the hole with more dirt.
Behind a powerful running game, the Wolverines played what head coach Ryan Breeze called “the best half of football Lawton High has played in a long time”, taking a 41-0 halftime lead en route to a dominant 55-15 victory over the Highlanders at Cameron Stadium on Friday night.
It was LHS’s fourth-straight win in the series and the 40 points is the widest margin of victory for the Wolverines over Mac since 1993.
While no one play (or even two or three) can necessarily determine the outcome of a 40-point game, two plays in the first half made sure the Wolverines held on to the momentum for good, both plays courtesy of LHS safety Drelan Swanson.
Trailing 7-0 and facing 2nd and long on its first offensive drive, Mac designed a quick slant from quarterback Montez Edwards to Nasir Kemper. But just as Kemper appeared to gather the ball in, Swanson delivered a hit that forced the ball out of Kemper’s grasp and into the air, where it was snatched by defensive tackle Jaylen Amacker. On the ensuing drive, Donovan Dorsey completed 3 of his 5 pass attempts, including a 41-yarder that was brought in by Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
After tacking on another touchdown before quarter’s end, Lawton High forced a MacArthur to punt from its own 5-yard-line. Swanson then delivered an encore to last week’s punt block against Duncan, getting his hands on the punt. And although he didn’t send the kick backward this time, he did cause it to flutter in the air long enough for teammate Jesse Nabors to get under it and return it to the 1. Albert Baker ran it in on the very next play to up the lead to 27-0.
The first-half avalanche came in spite of a cavalcade of penalties — 12 for 107 in the first half alone for Lawton High. The whole first half was marred by 22 combined infractions for 184 yards.
The pregame chatter focused on each team’s ground attack and, in particular, the starting running backs, Lawton High’s Christian Houston and MacArthur’s Nasir Kemper. While Kemper was kept fairly quiet on the night (34 rushing yards, one catch for 23 yards, limited touches on special teams and zero touchdowns), Houston ran for 199 yards, three touchdowns and dictated the tenor of the game. Whether he used his speed to reach the outside or hist power to burst through tackle attempts, the senior was nearly unstoppable.
“Christian is a load, he ran extremely hard, and the offensive line blocked at the point of attack,” Breeze said. “We wanted to control the line of scrimmage, I felt like we did that.”
Indeed, the Wolverines ended up with 294 rushing yards as a team, including 67 from Antonio Galbreath, while Baker himself matching Houston’s total of three rushing touchdowns. After his third, Baker added a defensive score with a strip-sack-turned-touchdown on the very next MacArthur offensive play.
However, it wasn’t all ground and pound, as LHS quarterback Donovan Dorsey was efficient, completing 10 of 15 passes for 154 yards while not turning the ball over or getting sacked.
“I thought Donovan played phenomenal,” Breeze said. “He put the ball on the money, made some big-time throws. They bring a lot of pressure and he stood in the pocket and delivered.”
For MacArthur, too many chances got away early, and by the time the Highlanders did reach the end zone or make big plays, it was too little, too late. With just over two minutes left in the first quarter and Lawton High leading 14-0, MacArthur went for 4th and 8 at the LHS 38, and believed they had converted on a pass from Gage Graham to Damion Mays. But the officials ruled Mays was just short, giving Lawton High the ball back. Lawton High scored on a Houston run a minute later and officially seized control.
“That’s one of those momentum-type things where they got it and we never took it back,” MacArthur coach Brett Manning said. “That’s not a fun game to be a part of when I feel like we could have made a game of it, and we didn’t. But it’s a learning experience, and hopefully we’ll be better for it.”
Lawton High (2-0) prepares for yet another city rival as they face Eisenhower on Friday. MacArthur (1-1) has six days to get ready for another 6A foe with Enid visiting on Thursday.