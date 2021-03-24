While Lawton High hosted Putnam City North on Tuesday night, the Panthers served as rude guests.
The Lawton High girls lost a 4-1 decision, while the boys were ousted by a 6-1 score in the district clashes.
The LHS girls fell behind early, but thanks to a Maddison Wadleigh goal, the deficit was cut to 2-1 by halftime. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, PC North scored twice more in the second half, giving the game its final scoreline. The Wolverines (3-2, 0-1 in District 6A-2) are scheduled to go to the Chickasha Cup on Friday, where they are scheduled to face Oklahoma Christian School.
Meanwhile, the Lawton High boys survived a couple of early attempts on goal by the Panthers, but could never quite get the ball out of their end. That proved costly in the 8th minute, when PC North’s Ricardo Rueda evaded defenders down the wing and found Malachi Campbell for the goal. That was just the beginning, as PC North scored the first six goals before LHS could strike back.
Lawton High (0-5, 0-1) heads to the Chickasha Cup as Well, where they’ll face Piedmont on Friday.
Elgin splits with Classen SAS in district opener
ELGIN — The Elgin girls soccer team got its third win of the season by beating Classen SAS 5-0 in Tuesday’s district opener.
Goals were scored by Brittney Lord, Mikaela Scholl, Kenzie Tuinspra, Gioia Turco and Abby Dittmeyer.
The Owls (3-1, 1-0) play MacArthur in the Chickasha Cup on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Elgin boys (0-4, 0-1) dropped their game to the Comets, 6-0. They will also head to the Chickasha Tournament on Thursday, where they’ll face the hosts.