On Thursday night at Cameron Stadium the Lawton High Wolverines put on a clinic in a 58-0 shutout victory over the Capitol Hill Redwolves to finish off the regular season.
Capitol Hill was outmatched from the beginning as they came into the game missing 17 players on both sides of the ball.
Lawton High came out playing tough on the defensive front early holding Capitol Hill to a negative yardage total throughout the game. After less than a minute of play the Wolverines forced a safety to take an early 2-0 lead then wasted no time scoring a 32 yard touchdown on a pass from Devarius Hardy caught by Pene Vaisagote to put them up 9-0 after two minutes.
A fumble on the next Redwolves drive gave Lawton the opportunity for Nate Jones to make a 14 yard touchdown run. The Wolverines scored once again immediately after this time, another pass from Hardy taken for five yards by Perry Graves.
Lawton would score three more times in the first quarter with Jones getting a second scoring run. Next came the first showing of the night from Tyron Amacker as Hardy found him wide open on a 44 yard touchdown pass. With only one second left on the clock for the first quarter, Frank Rowe entered the game with a 46 yard touchdown run to make it a 44-0 game at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter brought on a lot less scoring then the first, the only scoring play coming off a 50 yard punt return taken back for a touchdown by Vaisagote to give the Wolverines a 51-0 lead going into the locker rooms.
The second half brought on the backups for Lawton High and with them a lot less action. The Redwolves came out with a bit of trickery securing a rare onside kick to start it off but ultimately fizzling out on offense for the rest of the game.
The next Capitol Hill highlight for the game came when it was able to secure an interception in the end zone for a touchback to take us to the fourth.
One more Lawton High touchdown would put a bow on the blowout win, this time coming from Leonard McDaniel on a five yard run.
Next week the Wolverines will be hosting the winner of Bartlesville vs Talaquah, after the game Head Coach Ryan Breeze discussed what his team is going to need to bring to the table to get the job done in the playoffs.
“We gotta dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Breeze said. “We’re gonna get put in some one on one situations where we’re gonna have to tackle, we’ve gotta find a way to get some pressure on the quarterback. If we can do that I think that will be the key for us.”