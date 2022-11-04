LHS

Lawton High Sophomore running back Nate Jones punches through the Capitol Hill defense for his second touchdown of the night to help the Wolverines to a 58-0 win Thursday night at Cameron Stadium.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

On Thursday night at Cameron Stadium the Lawton High Wolverines put on a clinic in a 58-0 shutout victory over the Capitol Hill Redwolves to finish off the regular season.

Capitol Hill was outmatched from the beginning as they came into the game missing 17 players on both sides of the ball.

