Lawton High receiver and defensive back Chateau Reed was selected to participate in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game, while many other area players were named to their classification's All-Star team.
The announcements were made this week. The All-State and All-Star teams are both made up of seniors from the state of Oklahoma. The All-Star teams are dedicated to the best players by classification, while the All-State game includes the best players in Oklahoma regardless of classification.
Reed, who is expected to sign a letter of intent to play football for Baylor University on Wednesday, finished his senior year with 38 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns.
The OCA All-State game will be played on Friday, July 31, at a site yet to be determined.
Reed was joined on the Class 6A All-Star team by teammate Elijah Reyes, who was arguably the leader of the Wolverines' secondary this year.
In the Class 5A ranks, MacArthur receiver Aeron Woodson made the offense while his teammate, linebacker Cory Bizzarro, made the 5A defense. Altus had three representatives in defensive lineman Hunter Webb, offensive lineman Aydan Lesley and fullback Cabe Dickerson.
The Cache Bulldogs had three representatives on the Class 4A team. Defensive end Michael Bloodsworth, linebacker Jacob Mayeu and kicker/punter Ralph Fawaz were all named to the team after being part of a Cache team that won the program's first playoff game in 36 years. Their rivals to the northeast, Elgin, saw three players make the team as well, with running back Seneca Coleman, offensive lineman Hunter Malloy and linebacker Austyn Madison being honored.
Two Marlow defensive linemen, Seth Aguilera and Jayce Martin, join teammate Tag Allen (receiver) on the Class 3A team. While no players from Southwest Oklahoma made the Class 2A team, Frederick defensive back Gustavo Gaytan and defensive lineman Josh Lewis made the Class A team.