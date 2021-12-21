Several Lawton High football players were named to the District 6AII-1 all-district awards and honors last week. The district awards and all-district teams were voted on by the district coaches and recognize the top senior football players in the district.
Devin Simpson was named district running back of the year, a hefty achievement after being sidelined for much of the season and playing multiple positions. Simpson did fill in for Tyron Amacker in the season opener and essentially served as the Wolverines’ starting tailback before suffering a knee injury two weeks later. Kobe Nichols was named district co-safety of the year after being a ballhawk throughout the season.
Four other Lawton High players made all-district teams, as Blake Eastwood (linebacker), Quintin McCorkle (cornerback), Jaquarious Lowery (offensive lineman) and Jesse Briseno (defensive lineman) all earned all-district honors.