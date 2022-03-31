Even in an era where gender identity is a hot topic and certain hairstyles are no longer specific to one gender, it’s still pretty obvious for spectators at Lawton High baseball games when they see number 6 in the field.
Yes, that is a ponytail. Yes, that is a visor instead of a hat.
Yes, Alyssa Morgan is indeed a female and she plays for the Lawton High baseball team. By some accounts, she’s the one female high school baseball player in the state of Oklahoma, but that’s unverified at this point.
After playing softball for about 11 years, Morgan is in her first year playing baseball. As a key member of the LHS softball team, the basics of the game come natural to Morgan. Adjusting to the size of the ball and crafting a new pitching motion might have taken a little more time, but are hardly issues.
While previous cases of women playing against men — examples include golfer Annika Sorenstam and college football players Katie Hnida and Sarah Fuller — were criticized as “gimmicks” or “publicity stunts”, Morgan’s inclusion on the Wolverine baseball team began as a necessity for LHS baseball coach Alan Prater.
“Coach Prater actually asked if I come and play during the summer, they were short a couple of players, and I agreed,” Morgan said.
And Morgan has made an impact on the field for the Wolverines. In Tuesday’s game against Mustang, the junior not only pitched several innings, but she drove a base hit into right field, reached second on an error and later scored Lawton High’s lone run of the game. She even earned a compliment from one of the Mustang coaches, though Prater said she is typically treated like just like any other player.
“It is absolutely not a distraction for our team, they’re all together,” Prater said. “I think only twice in the 15 or 16 gamers we’ve played has a coach even acknowledged she is a female. Most of the time, they just treat her like a normal kid.”
Trying to be “normal” when you’re the only female in a male-dominated sport might be difficult for some. And the language or rhetoric that is heard from a dugout of teenage boys would likely not often be described as “female-friendly”. But Morgan said her teammates have been nothing but welcoming, accepting and supportive of her.
“They make some jokes, but at the end of the day, we’re family,” she said.
As for opposing players, Morgan said that most of the trash talk she hears is often directed at their own teammates. And the movie “The Sandlot” famously used the line “You play ball like a girl” as an insult, Morgan is proving that playing ball like a girl can be a good thing.
“When I was pitching, I’d hear, ‘You got struck out by a girl,’ or if I’m hitting, I’d hear ‘A girl got a hit off of you,’” she said. “But I don’t take it to heart. I take it as a joke, or a compliment.”