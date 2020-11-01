EDMOND — Donovan Dorsey’s pass was intercepted with 1:35 left, ending Lawton High’s comeback hopes and a 20-18 loss to Deer Creek-Edmond on Saturday at Edmond North High School.
In a game bumped to Saturday due to electrical issues in Edmond caused by this week's ice storm, Lawton High battled with turnovers and inability to take advantage of opportunities all day against a district foe with whom the Wolverines were neck-and-neck in the district standings.
Lawton High’s first two offensive possessions ended with turnovers. Quarterback Dorsey was first intercepted by Bryson Rouse and then was the victim of a scoop-and-score that put the Antlers up 7-0. The third possession showed promise, with LHS moving into Deer Creek territory, but a fourth-down pass to Caelab Fuller ended about a yard short of the first down.
Even when Devin Simpson intercepted a Deer Creek pass, it didn’t result in anything. However, it was the beginning of an excellent individual day for Simpson.
The Wolverines finally got on the board when Dorsey went deep to Simpson for a 69-yard touchdown pass. Dorsey and Simpson hooked up again as Dorsey dropped the snap, then was nearly sacked before finding Simpson, whose defender fell down as the Lawton High junior galloped into the end zone for a 44-yard score.
Simpson added to his impressive day with a one-handed grab for his third touchdown, making it 18-17. The Antlers later tacked on a field goal to take the lead.
Lawton High (4-3, 1-3 District 6AII-1) was voted 5th of 7 teams by the district coaches this week, just ahead of Deer Creek. The Wolverines finish the season at Del City on Friday.