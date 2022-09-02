Lawton High proved to be too much for Duncan to handle as they handed Demons a 63-20 setback in the season opener for both teams.
The Wolverines were led by a stellar performance by Senior quarterback Devarius Hardy who threw six touchdown passes on the night, and senior wide receiver Tyron Amacker who hauled in four total touchdowns in the first half including a 20-yard pick six on defense.
Hardy is looking to prove something in his final season of high school football and said that this first game was a good starting point for where he wants his level of play to be at this season.
“This is my last first game,” Hardy said. “That’s really what fueled me. Last year we didn’t beat them by as much and I feel like we needed to come out and put out a statement.”
The game was a close one early on with the score tied at 14-14 with seven minutes left before half until Amacker hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass to switch the momentum. That score ignited the Wolverines into a high gear as they quickly scored 28 unanswered points including a 66-yard punt return touchdown by Frank Roe.
In the second half the Demons would try to fight back as best as they could but with starting quarterback Chris Kouts on the sideline with an ankle injury suffered late in the first half, Lawton High could not be stopped on either side of the ball.
The Wolverine defense was able to hold the Demons to just one touchdown in the second half as the offense continued to score seemingly at will.
Head Coach Ryan Breeze was pleased with how his team was able to not only switch the momentum of the game but also maintain a big lead throughout.
“I like the way we responded defensively,” Breeze said. “We didn’t start extremely well on the first couple drives defensively but we played a whole lot better moving forward.”
The Wolverines will look to continue their success as they prepare for a city rivalry matchup against the MacArthur Highlanders next week.