Touchdown bound

Lawton High wide receiver Tyrone Amacker turns on the speed after getting to the corner en route to one of the many touchdowns that the Wolverines put on the scoreboard in a season-opening win over Duncan at Cameron Stadium.

 Steve Miller/staff

Lawton High proved to be too much for Duncan to handle as they handed Demons a 63-20 setback in the season opener for both teams.

The Wolverines were led by a stellar performance by Senior quarterback Devarius Hardy who threw six touchdown passes on the night, and senior wide receiver Tyron Amacker who hauled in four total touchdowns in the first half including a 20-yard pick six on defense.