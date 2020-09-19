Lawton High School seemed to be treading water for the first 24 minutes of Friday’s battle with arch rival Eisenhower, as mistakes mounted and the scoreboard operator had the easiest job in the first half.
However, some eye-opening comments from Head Coach Ryan Breeze and the thoughts of a possible fourth-straight city championship put some fire into the Wolverines at halftime, and the defense made sure any lead would be secure as LHS ground out a 28-0 victory over the Eagles at Cameron Stadium.
“We thought we were dominating the game in the first half, getting big chunks of yardage, but we threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles and we were up just 6-0,” Breeze said. “It was one of those things; we felt like we were dominating. We hadn’t punted, but we just didn’t have much to show for it on the scoreboard.
“We just told the guys at halftime that we’re going to come out and just keep assaulting them up the middle. The line just took over and Christian (running back Houston) did the rest, punishing them time after time.”
The take-charge stretch came after LHS got a nice kickoff return from Jerrion Bradford to set the Wolverines up at their own 38. From there, they marched smartly downfield to score on 11 plays, seven of those rushes from Houston, the last being a 4-yard touchdown run with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
Quarterback Donovan Dorsey then fired a strike to Bradford for the two-point PAT and a 14-0 cushion.
Then came a big series as Ike used a nifty bootleg run by quarterback Will Trachte for a first down at the Eagles’ 48. TreVaughn Walton gashed LHS for nine yards on the next play, but on a 2nd-and-1 from the LHS 42, a bad snap floated over Trachte’s outstretched arms and Houston recovered for the Wolverines.
Eight plays later, LHS was celebrating another touchdown as Dorsey hit Bradford for a 7-yard scoring pass with 7:12 left in the third, and that was all the LHS defense needed to put the wraps on the victory.
“Our defense really played well,” Breeze said. “Walton is a tough runner but Coach Koons (LHS defensive coordinator Tanner) does a great job of diagnosing what teams are doing and make adjustments that gets us in the right scheme to stop them. They got some yards, but we kept them out of the end zone and if you roll shutouts, you’re going to win a lot of games.”
Ike was able to rush for 96 yards, but the Eagles were ineffective in the air as Trachte completed just 1 of 9 passes and that one completion was for a 1-yard loss.
The LHS defense also forced two turnovers – one fumble and one interception – and was in command throughout the second half.
Offensively, Houston had another huge game, rushing 31 times for 219 yards.
“That’s more than we wanted to use him, but until we got that lead built up, we needed him out there,” Breeze said. “We did a good job controlling the ball and we were able to get some younger guys in there in the second half.”
After a slow start, Dorsey wound up completing 12 of 19 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns, the final one being a 53-yarder to Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly with 9:16 left in the game. Gilmore-Kelly made a nice adjustment on the deep route, broke past a couple of defenders and raced to the end zone to cap the scoring.
Both teams now turn their attention toward the district races, and both face tough foes in their openers. LHS will visit Midwest City on Friday while Ike hosts McGuinness that same night.