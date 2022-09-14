Lawton High defense improving
Lawton High was expecting to send a good offensive unit to the field this season but the defense is playing just as important role as the Wolverines have jumped out to a 2-0 record to start the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Lawton High defense improving
Lawton High was expecting to send a good offensive unit to the field this season but the defense is playing just as important role as the Wolverines have jumped out to a 2-0 record to start the season.
“We forced them to make some mistakes and that was big for our guys on defense,” LHS Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “We had a couple of interceptions and we recovered a couple of fumbles against them. And we were able to chase down their punter when they had that bad snap and we turned that into a points.”
Breeze, though, said that what made their effort on defense even more impressive was the way Mac executed its offense.
“They did a really good job of running tempo against us,” Breeze said. “They got plays in and ran them as fast as anyone we’ve seen. For our guys to still get lined up was tough and they did have some big plays against us. But overall we were able to make some plays on defense and those turnovers were huge.”
Amacker amazing weapon
MacArthur Head Coach Brett Manning admitted that the goal for his defense was to not let Tyrone Amacker get free but few teams are going to slow down the big receiver.
“We thought we had to try and stop Amacker,” Manning said. “He’s one of those guys where you pick your poison. You load up to stop him and they hit you with those other guys.”
Coach Breeze said he and his staff expect most teams will try to slow down Amacker’s big play ability but with Nate Jones leading the rushing attack opponents will not be able to stop every LHS threat.
“Nate Jones really ran hard,” Breeze said. “He gets 150 yards rushing on 34 carries and if he can post those numbers it will make our offense just that much better. Amacker is going to get his yards. He broke that reverse and he did it with them having a guy right there in the backfield. But Devarious (Hardy) was strong enough to get that handoff to him and turn it into a big play.”
Just day at the Beach
Coach Breeze has put together a good staff and one member who goes above and beyond the normal activities of an assistant is Doug Beach.
Beach ran track and played football at Eisenhower and later coached both sports at ike.
In recent years he’s been serving as the Oklahoma State University Assistant Director of Sports Facilities and that full-time job keeps him busy.
But Beach and son Jackson were in the press box helping the LHS staff during Friday’s Mac game. They left after the game and he spent all Saturday at T. Boone Pickens Stadium making sure that facility was ready for the matchup with Arizona State.
“Doug is a great asset to our staff,” Breeze said. “He comes down for our games, then goes back to get ready for the home football games. He knows our schemes and is just a great part of our staff. We are lucky to have him up there spotting for us.”
--Compiled by Joey Goodman
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.