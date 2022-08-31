Ready for action
Lawton High School’s football team opens the season Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium against Duncan and the Wolverines have a staff mixed with veterans and youth to lead the way this season.
Head Coach Ryan Breeze is the offensive coordinator and also works with the Wolverines’ quarterbacks.
Xavier Johnson is back as the offensive line coach, Blake Hollenbeck returns as wide receivers coach, Eddie Austin works with the running backs and Kevin Carroll drills the tight ends and kickers.
On the defensive side veteran Stacey Hunt is the coordinator and is leading the LHS 3-4 defense again.
Brandon Benson works with the secondary, James Carter is in charge of the linebackers and John Repp and Sunny Puletasi coach the defensive line.
David Stanley returns as the senior athletic trainer in the Lawton Public Schools system and Monica Gonzales handles the video for LHS.
Conditioning important
As has been the case for years, conditioning is a critical factor, especially early in the season when the hot temperatures and humidity often cause problems for athletes.
“I think we are in good shape,” Coach Breeze said. “We had 164 offensive snaps at the Guthrie scrimmage and didn’t have any problems with cramping. Right now we don’t have anyone starting on both sides of the ball, so that helps. We might use some of them at times on both sides but we are hoping to keep these guys as fresh as we can, especially early in the season. While we do have depth in some areas, in others we are going to have to stay healthy; we are thin at a few spots.”
Offense has home run threats
The best news for LHS fans is that Tyrone Amacker is healthy and ready to surge into the running back role for LHS.
“I think the key for us is to get the ball into the hands of our playmakers because they can make things happen,” Coach Breeze said. “Amacker is healthy and he’s looking really good. We have some other guys who can help us on offense. Frank Rowe, Pene Vaisigote, Junior Braack and Nate Jones. . . we have a bunch of guys who have experience and we have some big, strong kids inside on the line and that should help our running game. In our scrimmages Devarius (QB Hardy) did a good job getting the ball to our playmakers and that’s what we have to do to be consistent on offense.”
Breeze has long upped the tempo on offense and he says that trend will continue this season.
“We are going to push the tempo like we always do and we even have some things we can do to step it up even quicker,” he said. “We just want to make that defense not be able to get set and force them to make mistakes and we want them to have to defend the entire field.”
Getting his kicks
One other weapon for the Wolverines is placekicker Joseph Kim who enters his senior season as the No. 7-ranked place-kicker in the nation, pretty high praise indeed.
“He’s kicked every kickoff into the end zone and that’s what you need to keep those good return guys out of the picture,” Breeze said. “We also watched him kick a 57-yard field goal the other day in practice. He’s definitely a big weapon for us.”
Like Breeze added, though, “we want him kicking extra points and not field goals but it’s great to have a kicker with that type of range if he’s needed.”
Amacker returns as the LHS punter and according to Breeze he’s added leg strength and looks solid.
“Amacker is just thumping the ball and getting good hang time,” the coach said. “I think our special teams will be good because we have some guys out there who can run and get down and cover.”
--Compiled by Joey Goodman