Playing, winning great feeling
After suffering cancelations and a pair of tough loses to powerful Midwest City and Stillwater, Lawton High was glad to get to return to action Friday and the Wolverines made the most of their opportunity, beating Oklahoma City U.S. Grant with ease, 57-6.
“Last week was big for us; we needed to play a game,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “Losing those two games and then getting the cancelations; we needed to get out there and just compete.
“I thought our execution was good but the thing that I noticed was that this Grant team has really improved,” Breeze said. “They had some good athletes who could make plays. They are bettered coached and they are learning. I think that we were just better up front.”
Breeze said that the Generals stuck with man-to-man coverage for the most part.
“They did come out in a man most of the time and I thought we handled things well,” he said. “Donovan (quarterback Dorsey) hit 7-of-9 and threw a couple of touchdowns. The first went to Jerrian (Bradford), he threw a long bomb to (Caelab) Fuller to set up another TD and then he threw a screen that Esariuan (Gilmore-Kelly) took home for a touchdown.
“On that one we just made a good call, the linemen got out in front and Esariuan just turned it upfield and made a great run. It was fun to see that work like we execute it up in practice.”
Breeze also liked the way his defense played.
“Like I said, they have some good athletes and their quarterback made some plays with his feet,” he said. “But we tackled well and we swarmed to the ball. Our defensive line had another good game.”
Weather toys with practices
The Wolverines were able to get to school Monday and watch video of Deer Creek-Edmond, then have a short workout.
“We went to the gym and just worked on getting our alignments worked out,” Breeze said. “Then we did some work where we were running against some of the defensive sets we believe they will throw at us.”
With these two important final games being so important for LHS, Breeze said the bad weather couldn’t have come at a worse time.
“It makes it hard because Monday and Tuesday are the days we really throw a great deal at the players,” he said. “We did get a good look at them on film and they are really big up front. Their big tackle (6-6, 305-pound Jake) Sexton, is being offered by every DI school, so we have to handle him, They move him all around, playing tackle on both sides as they need him for certain sets they want to run.
“They have their quarterback returning and he’s pretty good. We just have to be ready for anything they might throw at us.”
Defensively the Antlers run a 3-4, a scheme more and more programs use to combat spread offenses like that of the Wolverines.
“Defensively they will run a 3-4 with a 2-deep safety. They play a great deal of zone. Earlier in the season they were really throwing a lot of pressure at teams, but they’ve changed in the last few games, so we aren’t sure what they might do against us. That’s why we have to be prepared for anything.”
Breeze winds up as ‘Lone Ranger’
Coach Breeze wound up being on the short side of the district coaches’ vote to determine how teams will be ranked for the playoffs.
Coaches could vote to base the playoffs on district rankings, or by their overall records and criteria.
“I was upset; I was the only one who voted for the criteria but that’s what I felt gave us the best chance to improve our situation,” Breeze said. “You had to vote by noon Saturday and then send in your rankings.
“The OSSAA actually posted the rankings Monday but in the other (6AII) district, Bixby was ranked third, which is crazy; they are 6-0. So, the OSSAA took down the post to try and figure out what happened.”
Bixby has dominated 6AII and has been impressive again this season, so it appears that some of the coaches in that district were trying to push the defending state champs down the rankings.
“That really got people fired up, so we’re all waiting to see what happens,” Breeze said. “There was always a concern coaches could get together to dictate the standings to aid their own cause and that might be the case there; I just don’t know.”
Breeze said the goal still remains, win the last two games and see what happens.
“I still think we have an excellent chance to win these next two and I honestly think we could end up third in our district if we can accomplish that,” he said. “It will be tough but we’re ready to go and try to prove we belong up there behind those two (Stillwater and Midwest City).”
— Complied by Joey Goodman