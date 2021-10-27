Much ‘cleaner’ performance
Blowout victories are nice, but they can also make it difficult for coaches to glean much new information about their team. Once your team’s main offensive goal is to run the clock, give playing time to reserves and not get anyone hurt, it hardly feels like a real football game sometimes.
In Lawton High’s case, wins against teams like Northwest Classen and U.S. Grant felt like formalities after about the first quarter. And indeed, LHS would win both games rather handily. But for Wolverines coach Ryan Breeze, Friday’s win over Grant felt much different than the one over the Knights three weeks prior.
“When we played Classen, I felt like we played a very sloppy game,” Breeze said. “We made some mistakes, both offensively and defensively. It didn’t show up in the score, but it wasn’t a clean game. As a coaching staff, we were frustrated after that game.
“We wanted to come out versus Grant and play cleaner, just make sure we’re playing hard and not dropping to the level of the competition, and I felt like we did that, both offensively and defensively.”
The defense shut down the Generals’ attack by limiting the hosts to negative rushing yardage and just 78 total yards. On offense, Lawton High scored 36 first-quarter points, essentially putting the game to bed before halftime. More importantly, the Wolverines didn’t turn the ball over and every player who suited up was able to hit the field at one point or another.
Fresh crop playing more than just supporting roles
While players of all ages and sizes got in the game on Friday, a quartet of 9th-graders has been making an impact all season long for the Wolverines and that didn’t stop against Grant.
Nathen Jones stepped into the backfield in the first game when Tyron Amacker left with an ankle sprain. The freshman running back has been a revelation and one of the breakout players in the area. Against Grant he was the team’s leading rusher with 77 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
Another player who’s seen plenty of playing time all season has been lineman Junior Brock. He continued his solid play on Friday. Meanwhile, Pene Vaisagote had a touchdown reception. Vaisagote previously had an interception return for a touchdown against Northwest Classen.
Tyrone Dean had an interception against U.S. Grant has seen a lot of playing time in the secondary with Devin Simpson out with injury.
Sizing up Deer Creek
It’s simple: if Lawton High is going to qualify for the Class 6A-II playoffs, the Wolverines must win their final two games. Step one arrives at Cameron Stadium this Friday night in the form of Edmond Deer Creek. The Antlers, like the Wolverines, carry a 3-2 district record into the game. But those losses also happen to be Deer Creek’s only losses of the year, both coming in overtime against the top two teams in the district standings (Stillwater and Del City).
Deer Creek has been a thorn in Lawton High’s side each of the past two seasons. In 2019, Lawton High held a 14-3 lead with 9:25 remaining, before the Antlers stormed back and a 55-yard field goal by Logan Ward as time expired sent the game into overtime, where Ward delivered the game-winner. Last season, the turnover bug bit LHS too many times as the Wolverines’ efforts to stage a game-winning drive were thwarted by an interception in a 20-18 loss.
“The last two years, both games we feel like should have won,” Breeze said. “Two years ago, blow an 11-point lead. Last year, we lose by two, gave ‘em seven, had two touchdowns called back. Just didn’t play well.”
Just like the past two seasons, the Antlers are massive in the lines, led by Oklahoma commit Jacob Sexton (6’6, 305 lbs). While he had been recruited by nearly every school in America to play tackle or guard, Deer Creek is moving the senior around this season, having lined Sexton up at fullback and tight end some.
Matthew Wade (6’5, 270) joins Sexton on the line, providing the Antlers with a physical front. Meanwhile, Breeze heaped praise on fellow seniors like receiver/defensive back Jevion Jones and edge rusher Denver Hanna.
“They’ve got a wideout (Jones), he’s a deep threat, has really good ball skills, he’s a good football player,” Breeze said. “The Hanna kid, he’s a really good, physical pass rusher who creates a lot of havoc, plays with a high motor. They’re a good, physical football team.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush