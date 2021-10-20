Mistakes prove costly in loss at Stillwater
When pondering what went wrong for his Lawton High team in its 49-13 loss to Stillwater last week, head coach Ryan Breeze’s summation was, “a little bit of everything”.
But perhaps the most frustrating part was the fact there were ample opportunities for the Wolverines to get back in the game. By Breeze’s estimates, LHS had about 10 dropped passes, and numerous trips downfield that appeared promising before falling apart.
“I felt like we moved the ball most of the night,” Breeze said. “We had a handful of drives where we’d get inside the 20 and wouldn’t punch it in. We needed to answer points with points. That was frustrating because I felt like we left quite a few points on the field.”
On defense, the Wolverines didn’t corral Pioneer ball-carriers enough, Breeze said. It was part of why Gage Gundy and the Stillwater offense had so much success.
“Defensively, we didn’t tackle well. They’ve got a pretty good scheme, timing their RPOs (run-pass options), they do a good job of stressing you defensively,” Breeze said.
Still plenty to play for
After four games, Lawton High sat at 1-3 and looked like it would be another year without postseason football. But with three games left in the season, Lawton High sits in fifth place, right behind Midwest City. By virtue of their loss to the Bombers in Week 4, the Wolverines don’t have the tiebreaker. However, two of the top three teams in the district standings still have yet to face LHS.
After this week’s game against Grant, Lawton High finishes with Edmond Deer Creek and Del City. Those two teams present difficult challenges, but wins over them would not only guarantee LHS a playoff spot, but possibly land home-field advantage in the first round.
“Right now, we’re trying to win out and get finish second,” Breeze said. “We believe Del City and Deer Creek are both games we can win. We’re going to have to have to play well to win, but we beat Putnam North, they took Del City to overtime. We’ve got to win two of the next three to get in, and we’re trying to win all three.”
Working on the line
Prior to the season, Breeze said he would have one of his biggest offensive lines ever, sheerly based on size. He also admitted there was still plenty of room for growth.
So, how has the unit grown through 7 games?
“We’re coming along offensively,” Breeze said. “I thought the offensive line really dominated the line of scrimmage against Putnam North. They played well, but had a couple busts against Stillwater. Stillwater likes to get up and roam around. We had a couple minor busts there. Other than that, I thought they played OK.”
