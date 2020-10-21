Playoff bound?
After many weeks of consultations with coaches and administrators, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) announced Tuesday that it will open the football playoffs to all teams that are interested this season.
It’s all about the problems with COVID-19 and how it’s affected the many teams across the state. While some teams have played every game, most have lost at least one or two to COVID issues.
For the 6AII teams such as Lawton High, their decisions will be tough whether to opt for one of the two systems of ranking the teams.
“In our district Northwest Classen has played just one district game and Grant has played two,” LHS Coach Ryan Breeze said. “And those are the weakest teams in the district so by us missing the Northwest Classen game, it’s made it tougher on us. We will have to decide what to do.”
So, Saturday the coaches of all state football teams will have to decide whether they want to rank the teams in their district by the total number of wins, or opt for a system when the district head coaches rank them.
“I’m going to have to do some homework to see how it might work out best for us,” Breeze said. “Basically, what it will involve in 6AII is that those lower teams many not even want to play and if they opt out the team, they were supposed to play gets a bye.”
Basically, what the OSSAA is doing is having a “play-in round” on Week 11 and those matchups will be determined by how many teams decide to opt in or opt out.
If a team has faced major injury, and/or COVID 19 issues, they might not want to play at all in the playoffs. Others might want to play regardless because it would give them an extra week of practice and another game that would be good for the younger players.
One thing the OSSAA made sure to point out was that if teams develop COVID issues after the playoffs start, there will be no delaying games. If a team can’t play the other team will simply receive a bye.
“We tried to be as fair and look at as many scenarios as possible and this was the best way we felt in moving forward,” OSSAA assistant Mike Whaley said. “It’s been something we’ve thought about for a long time.”
Stillwater the real deal
LHS coach Ryan Breeze knew that playing Stillwater was going to be a challenge last Friday but he never expected things would get out of hand rather early in the 70-17 loss at Cameron Stadium.
“They are every bit as good as we thought; we knew it would be a challenge to stop them on offense,” he said. “Because they are so big up front, we knew it was going to be tough to slow them down because they just moved us out and ran their basic sets.
“Stillwater doesn’t do anything fancy; they just have great athletes and they execute well. The back (Qwantrel Walker) is on everyone’s recruiting list. Their quarterback is really mobile and throws a great ball. He’s probably a better runner than (Gunnar) Gundy was last year. And that No. 11 (Tevin Williams) is committed to Baylor. I think they have all the tools to win it all this year.”
As Breeze mentioned, few teams stop Stillwater.
“Nobody has stopped their offense the past two seasons,” Breeze said. “Even in the state title game they scored 36 but Bixby just outscored them (it was 40-36). They have enough weapons to score on anyone.”
Breeze said the Wolverines also made sure all their seniors got some action.
“We had a large group of seniors and wanted them all to get in the game, so we started running them in there earlier than we wanted,” he said. “We might have stopped a couple of those late scores but when kids give you four years and come out for practice every day, you want them to get to play in their Senior Night game.”
LHS will host U.S. Grant on Thursday, then close the season with road games at Deer Creek-Edmond and Del City.
— Compiled by Joey Goodman