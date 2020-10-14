Finally, let’s play football
Like many Oklahoma prep football teams, Lawton High School has struggled to get back to action because of the COVID-19 virus.
First it was the Oklahoma City Public Schools shuttering their programs, canceling a game between the Wolverines and Northwest Classen, a game LHS would have been an overwhelming favorite to win.
The next week LHS had to go to Midwest City where the Bombers coasted to a 34-9 victory over the Wolverines. Then a week later the Wolverines had to put their game against Putnam City North on hold because of COVID-19 issues.
Friday night the Wolverines will finally get to play again, hosting Stillwater in a key District 6A-II contest at Cameron Stadium.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen because the way this is set up is not fair,” LHS coach Ryan Breeze said. “We’re losing games against teams that are at the lower end of the district and having to play the good teams like Midwest City and Stillwater.
“I have to give our players a great deal of credit because despite all these issues we had an excellent practice Monday. The kids who have been leaders all along for us are stepping up and making sure that we’re all together and working toward the same goal and that’s to go out and play well against Stillwater.”
Gunnar gone but Qwontrel returns
For the past four years Gunnar Gundy has been calling the signals for Stillwater but he’s graduated and moved on to college.
However, even though there is another Gundy in the Stillwater program in the form of sophomore quarterback Gage Gundy, the sparkplug on this version of the Pioneers is running back Qwontrel Walker.
“Gunnar is gone but they still have that great back,” Breeze said of Walker. “He has good speed and he’s strong. The quarterback they have now (Caleb Allen) is probably a better runner than Gundy was but he’s not as good a passer. He does throw a good ball but he’s not as strong as Gundy was in that phase.
“They like to throw a lot of quick stuff with him. They don’t throw to the Walker kid all that much but he does get it some on screens. We’re going to have to be ready for them to mix things up on offense. They still have the (tight end Luke) McEndoo kid who is a four-year starter for them. He doesn’t catch many passes but he’s a great blocker.”
Defensively the Pioneers are still using a 4-man front and the continue to do a few things out of the ordinary.
“They still do that thing where they are all standing and moving around pre-snap,” Breeze said. “They aren’t doing it as much as they have in the past but they do try and disrupt your blocking schemes with that stuff. I think our line will be ready for that stuff.”
Critical matchup
Friday’s game has been ranked as the No. 6 game in the state by the Daily Oklahoman with the Pioneers ranked No. 2 in Class 6A-II and the Wolverines No. 9.
“This is a big game for us,” Breeze said. “After this we have U.S. Grant, Deer Creek-Edmond and Del City. Del City is really a hard team to figure. They have four Division I recruits and they are winless. We’ve got some time before we see them but right now every game is important for our program,”
